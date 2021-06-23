Minissha Lamba Recalls Initial Monetary Struggle, Reveals Being Accused Of Stealing Money

After opening up about her divorce with husband Ryan Tham, Bachna Ae Haseeno fame Minissha Lamba recently spoke about the financial struggles she encountered during her initial days in the Film Industry. As reported by SpotBoye, Minissha Lamba told radio host Siddharth Kannan about a heinous incident that she had to face when she couldn’t afford to buy her own living space in Mumbai. The actor narrated how she was once falsely accused of stealing money by her landlady.

Minissha Lamba talks about being falsely accused of stealing

Elaborating about the incident, the Hum Tum Shabana star said when she initially moved to Mumbai, she couldn’t afford a luxurious lifestyle. Back then, Lamba stayed in a PG at a rent of Rs. 5000 per month. At the time, her landlady accused her of stealing money from her cupboard. However, Lamba repeatedly denied doing any such thing. As a result, the actor vacated her PG in a span of two days to keep her honour intact.

The actor further revealed that she didn’t have money and was unable to afford anything; hence she had to rent a small flat for herself. The rent of her flat was Rs. 7000. Lamba described her whole flat as one big room. She had to learn how to accommodate herself in the small space. Lamba explained that the incident affected her pride and ego and after being accused of stealing there was no she could continue to live in the PG. while concluding the story, the star added that the lost money in question was later found in her landlady’s cupboard itself.

The actor previously spoke about her legal separation and deciphered how the term ‘divorced’ is viewed in Indian society. According to her, going through a divorce wasn’t easy for her as in Indian society women are generally identified by their marital status and relationships. On the professional front, Minissha has taken a hiatus from the acting world for over three years now. She was last seen in Omung Kumar directed action-drama film Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. Minissha is known for her works in films including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Hum Tum Shabana, Zilla Ghaziabad, and more.

(Image: Minissha Lamba's Instagram)

