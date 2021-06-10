Minissha Lamba Talks About Her Divorce, Says 'if Parting Ways Feels Right, One Must Do It'

Bachna Ae Haseeno fame Minissha Lamba announced her legal separation from husband and restaurateur Ryan Tham last year. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony back in the year 2015. Ryan Tham is the owner of Juhu nightclub Trilogy and is also a cousin of actor Pooja Bedi. Now, in a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Minissha Lamba candidly spoke about her divorce and how the term ‘divorce’ is viewed in Indian society.

According to Minissha Lamba, divorce wasn’t an easy process to go through for her as in Indian society women are generally identified by their marital status and relationships. Minissha believes that everyone has the right to stay happy and if parting ways from their significant other feels right, then one must do it. However, the actor also noticed how society is taking steps towards a better change.

During the interaction, Minissha added how earlier term divorce was not viewed with a good eye in the society. But she has noticed changes, as the attitude towards legal separation has now become different with women becoming ‘self-reliant’. She further explained if now a woman doesn’t feel happy, then she has the option of moving out of the relationship. Minissha said that earlier the responsibility of maintaining relationships was borne by women alone. They were made to sign up a contract full of sacrifices.

While concluding her interaction, Minissha added that divorce isn’t an easy process to walk through. However, when a relationship becomes toxic, then legally separating from each other is the right thing to do. She said ‘it is okay to leave'. Minissha believes that marriage and maintaining a relationship can only become an important part of one’s life but it cannot be equivalent to one’s entire life. The actor also shed light on the concept of self-love and urged people to believe in it. While doing so, she also said that self-love should not be mistaken for being selfish.

On the professional front, Minissha has taken a hiatus from the acting world for over three years now. She was last seen in Omung Kumar directed action-drama film Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. Minissha is known for her works in films including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Hum Tum Shabana, Zilla Ghaziabad and more.

(Image: Minissha Lamba's Instagram)

