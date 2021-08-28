Minissha Lamba Wishes Beau 'Akki Mal' On His Birthday With A Sweet Note; Read

Actor Minissha Lamba recently took to her official Instagram handle to wish her boyfriend, Akash Malik on his birthday. Wishing him on his birthday, she dropped a series of throwback picture featuring herself and Malik. She also penned a long caption calling him 'Akki Mal.' Check out the post below.

Minissha Lamba wishes her beau Akash Malik on his birthday

In the throwback pictures from her Maldives trip earlier this year, Minissha Lamba can be seen posing with beau Akash Malik in a hot tub. She has also clicked a few pictures in an ocean-fed pool. Sharing the birthday post, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor penned a long caption. She wrote, "Happy Happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness < primarily with me of course > Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy..My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town To many more Birthdays together...Have a great one sweety ..(with me of course)."

Earlier, during an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, the actor revealed she has been in a relationship with Malik for a year now. She added that she has been keeping his identity private in order to maintain his privacy. However, Lamba frequently shared snaps and videos featuring herself and Malik. Back in the month of July, the couple was seen holidaying in Goa.

Earlier, Lamba was married to Ryan Tham in the year 2015. The former couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. In August 2020, she had announced her separation frim Tham and calling it an 'amicable separation.' Meanwhile, for the unversed, Lamba has appeared in several flicks such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Kidnap, Well Done Abba and Hum Tum Shabana and others. She has featured in Internet Wala Love and Tenali Rama. She will be making her digital space debut with Kasak. The web series will be available on the Ullu app.

IMAGE: MINISSHA LAMBA'S INSTAGRAM