Ministry Of I&B & Netflix Bring Story Of Aarohi Pandit In 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is surely taking several steps in the development of the country. In April, the ministry joined hands with OTT giant Netflix to launch a short video series Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan. The launch was a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrated 75 years of India's independence. Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan is an initiative with which the Ministry and the streaming service aim to narrate trailblazing stories of Indians revolving around vivid themes, including women empowerment, environmental sustainability and more. In its latest episode, the series has narrated the inspiring story of Aarohi Pandit, the first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic & Pacific oceans in a light sport aircraft.

Episodes of Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan are available across various social media pages of the Ministry and Netflix. The latest episode brought the story of Aarohi Pandit in the voice of Bollywood star Neena Gupta to its viewers. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Ministry of I&B wrote, "Ministry of I&B and @NetflixIndia present AzadiKiAmritKahaniyan narrated by @Neenagupta001 Aarohi Pandit's story is the wind beneath the wings of millions of Indians. : Aarohi Pandit, the first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic & Pacific oceans in a light sport aircraft."

In the episode, Aarohi Pandit revealed how the first pilot she ever saw was a woman which motivated her to pursue her dream. She also talked about the challenges that she faced in the initial stage of her career. Pandit further revealed she got an opportunity to take over a mission called Flying Around the World and she went from flying in flight school to crossing international borders. She further went on to list her stops across the mission, which were Patiala, Ahmedabad, Karachi, Iran, Turkey, Serbia, Slovenia, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, Alaska and Russia. In her story, she also revealed how it was her family's support that made her keep going.

More about Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan

The Ministry of I&B and Netflix launched Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan in April, earlier this year. Through the series, they aimed to bring inspiring stories of seven Indian women. Announcing the same, Netflix wrote, "Stories of 7 trailblazing forces of nature who defined what freedom means to them. Netflix in association with @MIB_India presents - Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan. Inspiring stories of 7 incredible, independent women, narrated by @Neenagupta001."

