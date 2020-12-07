Mink Brar Says 'Hello' To Instagram And Seeks 'a Lot Of Love And Support' From Fans; Watch

German-Indian model and Ajnabee actor Mink Brar has finally joined Instagram. Almost five days ago, the film and television actor debuted on the photo-sharing app and has sought 'love and support' from her fans as she said 'Hello' to Instagram. Yesterday, Mink featured on Yogen Shah's IG handle to announce her official entry on Instagram.

Also Read | Salma Agha's Daughter Zara Khan Gets Horrific Threats On Instagram; Police Finds Accused

Mink Brar gushes 'I am finally on Instagram'

On Sunday, i.e. December 6, 2020, Yogen Shah shared a video of Mink Brar on his Instagram handle wherein the Raaz actor announced her official entry on the photo-sharing app. In the video clip shared by Shah, Brar is seen sporting a casual look which comprised a studded denim hat and a pink and grey tee. The Bigg Boss 6 fame is heard saying, "Hi everyone, this is Mink Brar and yes... I am finally on Instagram. I need a lot of love and a lot of support from all of you". Sharing the video, Shah captioned the post, "#minkbrar says hello to the world of Instagram".

Take a look:

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's Instagram Story Sees His Spotify 2020 Wrap, Adds Cryptic Caption

Ever since Brar joined Instagram, the actor-model has been quite active on the app. She has shared eight stunning photographs of herself in five days and has been sharing updates of her whereabouts with fans through her official handle. Yesterday, she gave fans a glimpse of her me-time on a Sunday morning as she sipped on some coffee. Soon, many took to the comment section of her post to wish her a 'good morning'.

Check out Mink Brar's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares His 'bewilderment' On Instagram; Have A Look

Who is Mink Brar?

Mink Brar is a 40-year-old German-Indian model, actor and producer who has appeared in several Bollywood films as well as multiple television shows. Brar was introduced to the Hindi film industry by legendary actor Dev Anand when she was 13. She marked her debut in Bollywood with 1993's film Pyaar Ka Tarana. Some of the popular Mink Brar's movies Jung, Saat Rang Ke Sapne, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai, Ajnabee, Chalo Ishq Ladaye and Raaz. Apart from Hindi films, the actor-model has also appeared in a couple of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. She also started 'Bro and Sis Productions' with brother Punnu Brar in 2006 and produced her first-ever film titled Katputtli.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Recent Instagram Post About His 'Home Sweet Home' Leaves His Fans In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.