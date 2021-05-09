Mira Gets Cute Gift From Kids On Mother's Day; Shahid's Wish For Mom Has Social Message

Mothers play crucial roles in the lives of Bollywood stars, as was evident in the heartwarming messages on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. While social media was flooded with love-filled posts, some little ones had a traditional touch to their greetings. Hand-mad greeting cards were the highlight of the Mother’s Day celebrations involving Shahid Kapoor's children Misha and Zain for Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Mother’s Day celebrations for Shahid Kapoor- Mira’s family

Misha and Zain created beautiful cards for Mira on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Right from designs of flowers and an attractive envelope, the cards featured heartwarming words in cute handwriting:

“Dear mama, Happy Mother’s Day Love, Zain and Misha."

Mira also posted a photo of a delicious-looking cake in the shape of a heart. She wrote that her ‘babies’ had her heart, but there was only a small pice for ‘Papa.’

Brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter noticed that Z was written ‘ulta’ and quipped it had his heart.

Meanwhile, Shahid dropped an unseen snap of mother, actor Neelima Azeem and called her the ‘wind beneath our wings.’ The actor highlighted how her ‘loving and forgiving’ gaze made them see the ‘best version’ of themselves.

Crediting his mother for nurturing them with so much love that they were capable of spreading it to the world, the Udta Punjab star shared that being 14 years older, his equation with his mother was like that of a friend. Stating that there was no one like his mom, he termed that their journey as ‘beyond words.’

The actor also stated that Mother Earth was also our 'mother' and that it needed healing as people had not been ‘nicest kids’ to her. Sharing that it had been 'damaged and depleted', he asked that citizens help its healing, for the 'future of the kids' of the next generation, so that they can have a 'healthy happy home.'

Ishaan, too, gave a thumbs up to the message, and seconded 'every single word' from it

