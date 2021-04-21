Mira Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor Engage In Funny Banter As She Channels Her Inner Moira

On April 20, 2021, Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video in which she wore a series of outfits. The video showcased how she channelled her inner Moira Rose by calling herself, “Television’s Moira Rose” and also listed the details of all her outfits in the comments section. Mira's husband, Shahid Kapoor couldn’t stop commenting on her post. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's video below and what Shahid had to say about it.

Mira channels her inner Moira in recent post

Mira shared a video flaunting five black and white outfits while sitting on a chair. She added the song Save Your Tears by The Weeknd to the background of her video. In her caption, she wrote, “Television’s Moira Rose. Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas? And of course, it had to be shot at Ray’s studio. Mousepad anyone?” Further, she listed details of every outfit and concluded with hashtags such as “#schittscreek #moirarose #disgruntledpelican”.

Shahid's response to Mira Kapoor's Instagram post

Shahid Kapoor dropped a comment writing, "Mira moira hai” (Mira is Moira). In response, Mira wrote, “RSVP to dinner - pending.” Here's how fans and followers reacted to their banter.

About Mira's love for Schitt's Creek

However, this is not the first time when Mira channelled her inner Moira. In January 2021, Shahid and Mira went for a vacation to Goa where she shared multiple pictures from their tropical getaway on social media. In one of them, Mira seems to have proved her love for Schitt's Creek as she was decked up in a Moira Rose inspired look.

The picture she shared was from the hotel where the couple were staying. She was seen wearing an all-black and white outfit and paired her look with a gold necklace. She held a striped black and white umbrella in her hand and added a pair of sunglasses to her look. Her hair was tied up and she stood by the pool. In her caption, she wrote, “Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira.”

