Mira Kapoor Channels Her Inner 'Moira Rose', Husband Shahid Kapoor Reacts

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday night and dropped a video in which she showed how she channelled her inner Moira Rose. She wore a series of outfits and flaunted them while being seated on a chair. Sharing the same, she called herself "Television’s Moira Rose". Mira further wrote, "Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas? And of course, it had to be shot at Ray’s studio. Mousepad anyone?".

As soon as Mira Kapoor's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. However, her post caught husband Shahid Kapoor's attention first who was quick to drop a comment. Shahid wrote, "Mira Moira hai." A fan wrote, "So beautiful," whereas another user penned, "Omg, haha, this is awesome."

This isn't the first time when Shahid Kapoor dropped a comment on Mira's pic. The duo keeps sharing glimpses of their whereabouts and often pens lovable comments on each other's posts. Fans quickly notice their banter and swoon over their social media PDA. In January, when Mira jetted off to Goa, she shared an array of pics from her holiday.

She donned a red-blue dress while she posed amid the greenery. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Look for the magic in every moment." As soon as her husband stumbled upon her post, he wrote, "I see it in your eyes", and soon fans were all hearts over their comments exchange. When Mira posted another set of pictures from Goa, she penned another dialogue from Schitt's Creek episodes. Shahid was once again one of the first to drop a comment that read, "Poser alert. Looking swish my love. Effortless."

Mira's social media posts often receive comments from her husband and Ishaan Khatter. Shahid, on the work front, is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Jersey. He wrapped up the shoot in 2020 and penned a heartfelt note for his team. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film.

