Mira Kapoor Compares 'Zoom Vs Reality' In Her Latest Instagram Pictures; Check Out

Mira Kapoor is among the active Bollywood personalities on social media who frequently keeps her fans posted about herself. While she regularly shares her pictures on Instagram, the recent ones that she has posted have been clicked by none other than her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. The photos share a glimpse of her enjoying her time indoors with her family. She made sure to credit Ishaan in the caption and posted a comic note in the caption, which took no time in yielding all kinds of excited and amusing reactions in the comment section.

Mira Kapoor shares a peek of “Zoom vs Reality”

One of the pictures that Mira Kapoor has shared in her post has visibly captured a candid moment which shows her smiling during a conversation. On the other hand, her second picture shows her posing for the camera with the ‘V’ sign while being seated on the couch. While crediting Ishaan for the clicks, she made a comical comparison of her pictures with “Zoom vs Reality”. Her fans promptly started sending their amused reactions in the comments and also posted various compliments for her picture, using words like “cute” and “gorgeous”.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Mira had recently posted a short video of her enjoying a game of carrom with Shahid, his mother Neelima and Ishaan. She even called Shahid a “pro” in the caption and also penned praises for Neelima and Ishaan's skills. The video shows them moving the striker around, as all of them took some skilful shots in the game. Mira titled the video in the caption as “Queen & cover”.

It has been a while since Shahid Kapoor was seen performing on screen. He was last seen in the 2019 hit film Kabir Singh. He had received a widely positive response for the intense portrayal of his character. He is currently gearing up to star in the upcoming sports drama Jersey. The film is a Telugu remake of the 2019 film with the same title, which will witness Kapoor playing the role of a cricketer. The movie is slated to release in November this year.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

