Mira Kapoor Drops 5-min 'micro Workout' Video; Says 'Let’s Do It, Level Up'

On April 15, 2021, Mira Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a ‘remix’ workout video. In the video, she can be seen collaborating with Athleti Freaks and jumping rope in a garden-like area. The video seems to be a mix of her several days’ workout. Mira Kapoor can be seen doing five mins ‘micro workouts’. Mira added Ciara’s Level Up song to the post.

Mira Kapoor's 5 mins 'micro workout'

The collage video shows the duo working out in an open area. The caption in the video informs about the benefits of the five mins ‘micro workouts’. The caption read, “Gets you off you’re a**. Boosts your mojo. Cranks up focus. Kills munches”. In the video, Mira can be seen sporting several workout outfits and had pulled her long hair in a high ponytail. One can see her flaunting her natural look as she wears no makeup. As for the caption, Mira penned, “till you drop. Show me your inner freak, Remix with @athletifreak. Come on all you Athletifreaks, bring our your passion & obsession! Let’s do it, Level Up!” with a black and white hearts.

As soon as Mira Kapoor's video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment her in the comments section. A fan commented, “Omg this one. You champ” with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, “Super coolllll and fittttt youuuuu” with a fire emoji. A user commented, “give me all your workout outfits” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “nice work...” with fire emoticons.

Recently, Mira dropped a picture with her hubby and actor, Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, the couple can be seen hidden behind the masks and helmets. Shahid can be seen helping his wife to wear a helmet, while she waits patiently for him to finish. Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor can also be seen twinning with each other. Mira captioned the picture using the reference of Sony Entertainment’s Crime Patrol and CID. She wrote, “Wear a mask. ‘#coronapatrol’ ACP Shadyuman”. Ishaan Khatter commented, “Shady human?”, to which Mira replied, “@ishaankhatter Crime Patrol bro..”.

Image Source: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.