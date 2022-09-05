Last Updated:

'No one else makes...' | Mira Kapoor Drops Sweet Note & Unseen Pic As 'darling' Son Zain Clocks 4th Birthday

Mira Kapoor shared the sweetest post along with an unseen picture of Zain. The actor also penned a heart-warming note, expressing how much Zain means to her.

Purnima Mishra
Mira Kapoor

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor


Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are parents to two adorable kids, Misha and Zain. The couple often shares glimpses of their kids on social media. However, Shahid Kapoor isn't very active on his social media handles, so fans often get glimpses of their kids on Mira's social platforms. As their son, Zain clocked his 4th birthday on Monday, Mira took to her Instagram to wish him on his special day. The actor also posted an unseen picture of her son.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared the sweetest post along with an unseen picture of Zain. The actor also penned a heart-warming note, expressing how much Zain means to her. She posted a solo picture of Zain on Instagram from their family vacation to Switzerland in July this year. The picture shows Zain looking adorable, as he flashes a huge smile at the camera. Zain seemed to be enjoying the snowy weather and looked cute in a white shirt paired with a grey sweater and a black jacket.

Wishing her son, Mira expressed that his gentle smile makes her heart melt. She wrote, “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you".

Earlier, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovey-dovey post with Shahid Kapoor. In the photo, Mira and Shahid are seen all smiles as they pose with each other. Sharing the photo Mira penned a quirky note. The star wife wrote in the caption, "I got my eyes on you, and I see you checking me."

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor

