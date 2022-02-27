Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. She is very active on her Instagram and often treats fans with some of her stunning pictures. The mother of two often gives fans a sneak peek into her life.

Her Instagram handle is a visual treat to her fans and it is all about her interests, hobbies and her gorgeous pictures. Recently, Mira Kapoor took her fashion game up a notch and shared some adorable pictures wearing a Saree.

Mira Kapoor shares pictures in Saree

On Sunday, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with some beautiful pictures. In the post, Mira was seen donning a beautiful peach coloured printed Chiffon saree. She paired her saree with heavy stoned jewellery. For hairs, she opted for an open hair look. She also accessorised herself with a pair of glasses and a small bag. Sharing the pictures, Mira expressed her love for Sarees in the caption.

She wrote "Was there a more appropriate time to use the caption ‘Sari not sorry’? If I had to wear one kind of outfit to an occasion that required any level of formality or festivity, it would be a chiffon sari. #gotitfrommymama". Here take a look at her post-

Fans were all praises for Mira Kapoor and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Love that sari on you (heart-eyed and fire emojis) "another wrote "You r so so beautiful (fire emoji)"While the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. Earlier, on Shahid Kapoor's birthday Mira Kapoor shared an adorable picture.

Mira Kapoor pens a sweet note on Shahid Kapoor's birthday

On 25th February, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared two adorable pictures with her loving husband, Shahid Kapoor. In the first photo, the couple could be seen deeply in love as they posed against the backdrop of a setting sun. While Mira Kapoor donned a printed tube dress, Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a white t-shirt and denim jacket. Sharing the photo, Mira Kapoor captioned the post as "To many more sunsets together." Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor