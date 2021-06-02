Mira Kapoor Gushes Over 'FRIENDS Reunion'; Says "could This Be Any Cuter"

On June 1, 2021, Mira Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a still from FRIENDS Reunion special episode. In the picture, FRIENDS Reunion cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer - can be seen sitting on the couch along with the host, James Corden. The star wife recently watched the much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion special episode and couldn't stop gushing over it. She penned a sweet caption while sharing the still.

Mira Kapoor watches FRIENDS Reunion special

FRIENDS Reunion episode was released on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max and Zee5. Many actors and celebrities had taken to their social media handle to express their love for the show. Shahid Kapoor's wife also showered love for the show while watching the heartwarming reunion. As for the caption, she asked a sweet question. She penned, "Could this BE any cuter", referring to Chandler's popular catchphrase from the iconic sitcom show.

The iconic sitcom returned after a few decades. FRIENDS: The Reunion episode featured the stars of the show reminiscing their golden days when the show was filmed and became the most-watched show in television history. The highly-anticipated reunion was flooded with guest appearances from the biggest personalities which included Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai, and Lady Gaga.

Moreover, Mira Kapoor who uses Instagram frequently dropped an adorable picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen taking a nap on her friend's birthday. She sported a black tank top and went for a no-makeup look. She pulled her hair in a ponytail. Mira can be seen napping holding a big black cushion in her hand. Sharing the candid picture of herself, Mira captioned it, "Can we normalise napping on the eve of one’s birthday. Minutes to midnight. Because I got schooled @ishitasethii @sejalkkumar".

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "sleeping beauty" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, "You looking so Beautiful" with red hearts. A netizen commented, "Aww Cutie Sleeping Beauty", while another one simply dropped red hearts.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.