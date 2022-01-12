Mira Kapoor Hails 'Succession' On Winning Golden Globes 2022: 'Shiv & Kendall Finally!'

As the Golden Globes awards 2022 recently unveiled the winners' list for the audience, it was revealed that the HBO series, Succession was among the top winners alongside The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and others. This left Mira Kapoor in amazement and she expressed her happiness through social media by sharing pictures of the cast of the show.

Succession premiered in 2018 and went on for two more successful seasons in 2019 and 2021. The series has now been renewed for the fourth season, however, the release date of the same is yet to be unveiled.

Mira Kapoor's reaction to Succession winning Golden Globes award 2022

Mira Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of the team of the tv series, Succession while congratulating them on winning multiple awards at the Golden Globes awards 2022. She further wrote, "Shiv and Kendall finally!" next to the photo. Take a look at what Mira Kapoor shared in her Instagram story:

More about Succession

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series revolves around the lives of a family whose members are constantly trying to take control of their family business after the uncertainty of the life of the family's patriarch. The popular cast of the movie includes actors namely Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Shiv, Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Parker Sawyers as Alessandro, Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, among others.

Golden Globes 2022 winners

Best Motion Picture (Drama): The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama): Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama): Will Smith for King Richards

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM

Best Motion Picture (Animated): Encanto

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language): Drive My Car (Japan)... Click Here to see the full list

