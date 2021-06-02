Mira Kapoor Is Loving The Anya Hindmarch Book That's Currently On Her Nightstand

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is often seen sharing pictures of her newfound interests and hobbies. She recently shared a picture of the new book that she has been reading and suggested that her fans and followers read the book too. Take a look at the title of the book to know what Mira was reading about.

Mira Kapoor reveals the title of the book she has been reading

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the book that she has been reading. She mentioned in her caption that she keeps the book on her nightstand and she loves reading it, "On my nightstand #currentlyreading and loving it". The name of the book is If in doubt, wash your hair. The book is written by Anya Hindmarch and is a manual for life with a yellow coloured hardcover.

In the book, Anya, a mother of 5 and an entrepreneur has mentioned what she has learnt throughout her busy life. She has also shared the advice that she has received over the years to keep a balance between work and family life.

Reactions to Mira Kapoor's new book

Fans wrote all things nice after Mira shared the picture of the book. A fan wrote that the book is lovely. Another mentioned that they were a book lover too like Mira. One fan wrote, "happy reading" in the comment section. Others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Mira Kapoor's photo of the book.

Image source: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

A sneak peek into Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Earlier, Mira shared a photo of herself napping on a couch in her black dress. She wrote in her caption, "Can we normalise napping on the eve of one’s birthday. Minutes to midnight." She mentioned that she was too tired at the end of the day.

She also shared a video of doing Calisthenics. In the video, she placed all her workout essentials in the backyard and hung her rings on the tree. She mentioned that there no excuses to skip a workout.

In another post, Shahid Kapoor's wife shared a selfie of herself and asked her fans if she took them by surprise. She wore a white shirt and accessorized it with white sleek earrings. Here are a few of Mira Kapoor's photos and video from her Instagram account.

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

