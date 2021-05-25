Mira Kapoor Makes Her Husband Shahid Kapoor 'proudestestest'; Here Is Why

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has been successfully hosting an Instagram series called India 'Edit' for a while now in which she has touched a range of topics from yoga to healthy eating and sustainable fashion. The mother-of-two has shed light on various topics on holistic living. Recently, she had featured in a magazine for her success as a content creator, which has made her husband Shahid Kapoor the 'proudestest'.

Shahid Kapoor is proud of his wife Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor featured in an article on Vogue India for her success as a content creator and digital influencer. In the article, she had revealed she had started 'India Edit' when she moved to a northern riverside town in Mumbai. India Edit featured conversations with experts in fields as diverse as Ayurveda and fashion.

She revealed she had learned this year to appreciate the quality of restraint, of not buying much, to not going out and indulge much. She said even when she shopped she would think how much wear she could get out of her outfits instead of just buying them for the one-night-out photo for Instagram. Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story to laud his wife's work and efforts. While tagging her in the story he wrote "You make me proudestest" with a praising hands emoticon.

Mira Kapoor on sharing parenting responsibilities with Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor had opened about sharing parenting responsibilities with Shahid for their two children, 4-year-old Misha, and 2-year-old Zain. According to Hindustan Times, in the now-disappeared Instagram live video, Mira Kapoor was asked about parenting with Shahid by a fan in the QA session.

Mira said she had read somewhere that one should not treat dad as a babysitter but as a parent. She said that dad will not be there only when the mother needs time off but he will be doing what he supposed to do within his role as a parent. She said there were times when she had to get to work and Shahid is with the kids and that really helped with the bonding of her children with their dad.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR AND SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

