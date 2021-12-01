Mira Kapoor Makes Her YouTube Debut, Tells Fans 'we Are Just Getting Started'

After establishing her presence on Instagram, Mira Kapoor has ventured into the world of Youtube and launched her own channel. The actor announced the new feat with a brief introductory clip where she revealed some unknown facts about her and her obsession with Ayurveda and skincare. She invited fans to know more about what she loves, the things she's really passionate about, further noting that she's 'just getting started.'

The title of her first video was "Welcome to my YouTube Channel! | Mira Kapoor." As soon as the venture was announced, Shahid Kapoor showered his wife with love and adulation, noting that "My love..I am crushing on you all over again.", while Ishaan Khatter also wrote that her Bhabhi is 'keeping it real.'

Mira Kapoor makes her YouTube debut

Taking to the video streaming platform, Mira uploaded the two and a half minute clip, which began with a narration of the things she's fond of doing/ wishes she would've done/ hates. "I love to write....I wish I didn't give up on my piano lessons....and I hate packing a suitcase." She then welcomed fans to her channel and spoke about the things she often gets asked." How have you adjusted? Did you really want two kids before you were 25? The most common one is: What's the gossip in Bollywood,". She quipped that very few people know the real her since she hasn't put her whole self out there. The video later concluded with BTS glimpses from the shoot

In the description, she wrote "Here’s a place where I get to be me and share what I really love with you. Talk about the things I’m truly passionate about; in my own words, through my eyes. So let's Keep it Real YOU & I ... we’re just getting started..See you in the next video". Take a look.

While Mira will be embroiled in juggling between YouTube and Instagram, among other things, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of sports drama 'Jersey'. In Jersey, the actor will be seen as a failed cricketer Arjun, who embarks on a journey of proving his mettle again. The sports drama will hit the theatres on December 31.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @MIRA RAJPUT KAPOOR