Mira Kapoor Offers Yoga-based Solution To Anger Issues Of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Mira Kapoor is known for being a fitness aficionado as she often posts about her workout routine on social media. The wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, the young social media influencer has a piece of advice for one of his characters who demonstrated extreme anger issues. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's yoga-based solution for hot-headedness.

Mira Kapoor's advice to Kabir Singh

Released in the year 2019, Shahid Kapoor starrer romance drama Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, found itself in hot waters for his aggression and misogynistic behaviours. Addressing the same, Mira Kapoor gave a quick and effective solution to the problem. Known for interacting with fans, the 26-year-old conducted a Q&A session to talk about her recent workshop and also to touch upon a variety of topics ranging from personal to professional life.

One of the fans sent Mira a message writing, 'Kabir Singh zindabad'' to which she took to her stories to respond. Talking about his drug abuse and anger problems, Mira replied by writing, ''Usse anulom vilom ki zaroorat hai. Shant rahega (He needs anulom vilom. It will keep him calm).

More about Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

The movie along with Shahid Kapoor was subjected to heavy criticism from netizens for endorsing toxic masculinity and misogynistic behaviour. However, the movie was a huge box office success amassing over Rs 250 crore. Despite receiving hate and criticism for portraying such a violent role, the actor stood by his movie and maintained professionalism throughout the ordeal. On the movie's first year anniversary, the 40-year-old actor dedicated a post for the movie and called Kabir Singh a 'complex, conflicted character'.

He also stated, ''#kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special''.

Earlier, Mira Kapoor shared a video of her skipping ropes and performing several bodyweight and weighted exercises. Accompanied by Kanye West's song Stronger, the young fitness enthusiast captioned the post writing, 'Work it, make it, do it

Makes us harder, better, faster, stronger'.

Image Credit: SHAHID KAPOOR IG