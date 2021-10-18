Mira Kapoor Performs A Series Of Surya Namaskar On The Beach, Shares Video; Watch

As Mira Kapoor frequently shares glimpses of her fitness regime with her fans, she recently dropped yet another video clip of herself on social media while performing yoga.

Mira Kapoor also shared the importance of performing Yoga and revealed how she felt after performing Surya Namaskar right after sunrise.

Mira Kapoor likes to go with the flow

Mira Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she can be seen performing a series of Surya Namaskar on the beachside while wearing a cool pair of black sportswear. In the caption, she wrote about the importance of performing yoga and stated that it does not need to be perfect. She further stated that yoga was about connecting with one's body, through the body and with nature and it was 'balance' that she strived for. Stating further, she also mentioned that she performed the Surya Namaskar after sunrise and added how energised she felt.

The caption read, "Flow Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for. Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what FEELS good. It’s that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal. This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you’ll find yourself. This is Yoga" (sic)

Many fans took to Mira Kapoor's Instagram post and expressed their amazement at the video she shared. Many fans poured hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how they were delighted to see her perform yoga while others applauded her regime by adding clapping emojis in the comment section. Some of them also praised her by stating how 'beautiful' and 'stunning' she looked in the video. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor