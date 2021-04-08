Mira Kapoor Picks THIS Cricketer Over Shahid Kapoor As Fav Celeb In 'This Or That' Session

Mira Kapoor hosted a This or That session on Instagram, making her fans flock to her feed with a bunch of questions. The celeb was bombarded with questions surrounding her personal life and her marriage with Shahid Kapoor. Mira Kapoor answered all of them with wit and humour. However, when asked about her favourite celebrity, the star surprisingly answered with a different personality.

Mira Kapoor chooses this famous personality over Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor during the initial stages of This or That session was asked about several things about Shahid Kapoor. From the actor’s films to her personal habits, the wife of the actor was quizzed on many instances about her husband's films. Eventually, a fan asked her who her favourite celebrity is. The fan gave her an option between Shahid Kapoor and cricketer AB de Villiers. Mira Kapoor promptly answered AB de Villiers and jovially said that she will be using the “Ghar ki Dal” lifeline for that particular question.

Later on, Mira Kapoor once again mentioned AB de Villiers when she was asked to choose between cricket or football. She mentioned that AB plays cricket and thus she would rather watch cricket over football. Thus with several such quirky answers, the celeb seemed to have a gala time with her fans. The followers also asked Mira Kapoor about her life with Shahid, her favourite shows and several other things in general. Mira seemed to enjoy herself as she answered all the questions with a witty and humorous reply. A number of hilarious questions too were asked to which the celeb responded aptly. Mira was also quizzed a number of times regarding Shahid's beard or non-beard looks, his fitness and several other things. She managed to answer all the questions and thus please fans with the response they got from her. Besides that, the celebrity is quite active on social media and often posts pictures with Shahid Kapoor. She is known to share several images from her day to day life which fans have seemed to enjoy very much. She has also posted several pictures of Shahid's films and thus expressed her excitement to watch them as soon as possible.

SOURCE: Mira Kapoor Instagram

