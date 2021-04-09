Mira Kapoor Plans ‘seasonal Cleanse’ This Navratri, Husband Shahid Has Adorable Query

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has decided to give a unique twist to Navratri fasting this year. Mira took to Instagram and shared a video where she spoke about her plans to undergo a seasonal cleanse that will act as a “detox, beneficial for health and a kick of immunity." Soon after her video, Mira's husband Shahid Kapoor disagreed with her and feels she is so 'pretty' that she doesn’t need a 'cleanse.'

Mira who will be conducting a virtual live session with renowned Ayurvedic doctor Dr. Sudhindra Uppoor, invited her followers for 'modern-day fasting for a seasonal cleanse' ahead of Navratri. In the video, she claimed that the upcoming festival is basically about getting a 'glam makeover where all self-detox and stay cool.' In the post, she gave a brief on the topics that she will address during her Instagram live session. The topics include, 'why seasonal fasting is important and relevant? All the benefits and results. All the guidelines to follow it with ease and a quick overview for the 9-day detox.

Her modern-day fasting seemed to not impress husband Shahid who quickly commented below the post and wrote, "Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse?" along with heart-shaped emoticons. The couple's shenanigans on social media and in their house have always been a hit among fans. Earlier, the couple took the 'Center of Gravity Challenge' and totally 'nailed' it. The challenge includes two people sitting on their forearms and knees resting on the floor, followed by their elbows, with their faces resting in their hands. In the end, they have to move their arms from the ground to behind their back.



Mira has shared the video of completing the challenge on Instagram and wrote, "Always up for a challenge, Mr. Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it." Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sports drama Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and it is set to run theatrically on November 5, 2021. Apart from this, he is all set to make his digital debut with an upcoming untitled Amazon Original series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

(Image credit: PTI)

