Mira Kapoor Reveals Tidbits Of Her Life With Shahid Kapoor In Latest This Or That Session

Mira Kapoor held a This or That session where the celeb interacted with a bunch of fans and answered some questions posted by them. The questions Mira Kapoor answered went on to give fans an insight into the lives of Shahid and Mira Kapoor. Several questions related to their personal life were also asked by fans which Mira answered in her own witty and jovial way.

Mira Kapoor reveals tidbits from her life

One of the first questions that came along in the session was by a fan who asked Mira Kapoor whether she likes Shahid as a BFF or as Hubby. The actor responded to these questions in a witty manner by replying to the fan that she completely lucked out as she got the best of both worlds. Mira Kapoor wrote that there was a 2 for 1 offer when she got married to Shahid and thus revealed that she likes her husband in both aspects.

Further on, they asked Mira Kapoor about her preference when it came to Shahid's looks and personality. One of the fans asked her if she liked Shahid with the beard or without it. To this question, Mira Kapoor responded by saying that she likes it when Shahid sports a 3-day stubble. The celeb mentioned this answer in a short and sweet manner and thus moved on to the next question. After a while, a fan asked Mira whether she liked a fit or a fat husband, jovially. The celeb answered this question by saying that Shahid himself had her when she was at her bumps and thus she is more than sure that she can deal with a belly.

A while later, fans began to ask the celeb random questions about their lifestyle asking Mira to choose between food or Shahid. Mira Kapoor, therefore, answered this particular question by saying that she would pick food over Shahid. She added that even Shahid is aware of this choice. Another fan asked Mira Kapoor to pick between their children or Shahid Kapoor. Thus Mira Kapoor hilarious wrote to the fan that they both share the same children and thus implied that she can’t choose. Another fan question that came up was when a person asked the celeb who is better at gifts. Mira Kapoor responded to this by saying that she considers that it is easier to buy gifts for her.

SOURCE: Mira Kapoor Instagram

