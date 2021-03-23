Mira Kapoor Reveals Why It's Valentine's Day Everyday For 'papa' Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor is very active on social media and has over 2 million followers on Instagram. She regularly updates pictures and videos from her daily life and keeps her fans updated about what has she been up to. Recently, she uploaded a picture of a heart shaped cake and revealed why is it Valentine's day every day for 'papa' Shahid Kapoor only.

Mira Kapoor reveals that it is Valentine's Day every day for Shahid

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of a chocolate cake made in the shape of heart. She explained in the caption that "It is always Valentine's Day for Papa (Shahid Kapoor) only because baby boy (2 year old son Zain Kapoor) prefers Spider`Man over me". Mira also added a hashtag, "Missy the baker" along with the picture of the homemade cake. Check out the post of the same below.

Source: Mira Kapoor's Instagram Story

Mira and Shahid Kapoor's son loves spiderman

Mira Kapoor has previously shared posts about how Zain loves the cartoon character spiderman. A while back, the celebrity wife had revealed that the inspiration behind her clothes was her son's love for Spiderman. She had written in the post, "My baby boy loves Spider-Man you see.. ðŸ•¸". Check out the post of the same below.

Mira Kapoor flaunts big rock in her latest selfie

On another note, Mira Kapoor's recent Instagram post saw her flaunting her ring as she took a selfie in her car. She was seen wearing a denim jacket and donned a pair of shades along with other accessories. She simply captioned the video with a selfie emoticon. Take a look at the picture and see what her followers reacted to it below.

Netizens react

Soon after the post went up on social media netizens flooded it with their reactions. Numerous fans paid compliments to the huge rock that Mira was wearing and stated in the comments that she was looking gorgeous in the picture. Several other fans wrote that they love seeing Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor together on social media posts. Few other fans claimed that they want to see more pictures of the family and sent heart and kiss emoticons.

Source: Mira Kapoor's Instagram comments section

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.