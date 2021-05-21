Mira Kapoor Says 'no Excuses' As She Finds Way To 'engage' In New-workout Under Mango Tree

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a fitness freak and her Instagram account is proof. She has often shared her diet and workout routines on her social media account. While being stuck at home during the second lockdown, Mira Rajput has found a way to stay fit and active. The star wife shared a video on Instagram while hanging off a branch and performing abs exercise.

Mira Kapoor's fitness video sets goals!

Mira Kapoor shared a video of herself working out in the background, under a mango tree. She is seen doing pull-ups using resistance bands that are tied to a mango tree and performed the abs workout to stay fit amid the lockdown. She looked stunning in a pair of grey sports blouse and black leggings. She completed her outfit with a pair of pink sports shoes and completed her look by tying her hair in a ponytail. In the caption, she wrote, "Engaged. On the rings. Tried something new 🤸🏼‍♀️ #noexcuses"(sic). A yoga mat, protein shakes, bottles of water, dumbells and other workout equipment were also spotted near the place Mira had chosen for her workout.

Mira Kapoor's video received a lot of love from her followers on social media. While many of her fans left emojis under Mira Kapoor's latest video, a user wrote her video was 'Inspiring'. An Instagram user called her a 'Beast' for challenging herself and workout so hard, while one of her followers loved the ambience and appreciated her place for working out. A user also wrote, "Wow! Trying something new is always very interesting. Amazing! 😊"(sic).

Mira Rajput enjoys a loyal fanbase of 2.6 Million followers on Instagram with whom she shares glimpses from her life. She keeps her fans entertained by posting skincare routines, haircare routines, DIY videos and pictures and videos of her adorable toddlers too. During the second lockdown, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have been spending time together at home. The couple have been married for six years now and are proud parents to two children. They share a daughter named Misha Kapoor and a son named Zain Kapoor.

