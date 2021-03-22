Last Updated:

Mira Kapoor Shares A Dapper Car Selfie; Kiara Advani Reacts | See Picture

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie in her car. Take a look at the picture and see what fans reacted to it.

mira kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share a car selfie, where she was seen wearing shades and donning a denim jacket. She simply captioned the video with a selfie emoticon. Take a look at the picture and see what her followers reacted to it below.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram followers immediately reacted to the picture with hearts, love and fire emoticons. Actor Kiara Advani, who starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019) also reacted with a fire emoji. Some fans were also enamoured by Mira Rajput Kapoor's ring on her left hand, with a fan asking how she manages to wear "big rings".

Mira Rajput Kapoor shares a funny post on COVID-19 awareness

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a funny meme based on the current COVID-19 situation. She took a cue from Supriya Pathak's character Hansa from the popular TV show Khichdi. In the post, she is trying to convey the unforeseen circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has changed the way people meet strangers these days. The picture features her and her husband Shahid Kapoor in the foreground as Mira Kapoor maintains "social distancing" from the Jersey actor. The top portion of the picture features a text that read: "*Meeting a stranger in mask* Hello, how are? Khaana khaake jaana." Mira captioned the post, "I’m definitely not the only one!" Take a look at the picture here.

Last week, she also shared a beautiful picture of herself in a multi-coloured striped saree and a blue shimmer blouse. She paired the dress with blue earring as she donned a beautiful smile for the lens. She added a hilarious caption writing, "Saying buratta isn't as easy as saying cheese (sic)". She also shared another picture in the same look, this time a group photo session with her friends at a party. Mira wrote, "Blurry nights are the best."

More about Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015. The couple has a daughter Misha Kapoor (born in 2016) and a son Zain (born in 2018). Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is geared up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Jersey which is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name and will release on November 5 this year. 

 

 

 

