Mira Kapoor Shares A 'David-Moira' Moment From Her Favourite Sitcom 'Schitt's Creek'

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has, on multiple occasions, expressed her love for the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. Taking to her Instagram, Mira uploaded a hilarious moment between the fictional characters from the show to share it with her fans. Check out Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram post about her favourite television show.

Mira Kapoor shares a 'David-Moira' moment

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram to share a snippet from one of the Schitt's Creek episodes where David, played by Daniel Levy, and Moira Rose, played by Catherine O'Hara can be seen sporting a matching all-black attire. Mira quoted their hilarious dialogues from the episode on her story writing, 'What are these clothes?' 'They're yours'.

Mira Kapoor's love for Schitt's Creek

This was not new for the netizens who follow Mira Kapoor's Instagram, as she is known for expressing her love for the comedy sitcom time and again. The young wife of the actor has also taken to her social media several times to show appreciation towards the sitcom's fashion. In Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram reel, she explored the fashion of Moira Rose while adding her own element to it.

She captioned the reel writing, 'Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white, and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas?'. The video was received well with all her followers while her husband Shahid Kapoor dropped a comment writing 'Mira Moira hai'. Take a look!

More in Mira Kapoor's Instagram

The young wife of the star enjoys a following of over 2 million followers on Instagram where she interacts with her fans by uploading moments from her personal life. Recently, she took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the delicious 'Saras gujju thali'. Mira also shared an adorable moment where she can be seen asking her followers to 'normalise napping on the eve of one’s birthday. Minutes to midnight.'.

The young media personality is also making headlines with her fashion quotient on social media. She recently shared a snap donning an indo-western outfit with the caption 'Wearing it on my sleeve'. In another post, Mira can be seen flaunting her fitness skills by uploading a video performing a complicated exercise on the rope.

