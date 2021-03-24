Mira Kapoor Shares A Relatable Meme Referring To Her Kids Misha And Zain

Mira Kapoor is often seen sharing pictures of her family on her social media. She also shares hilarious parenting memes on her Instagram story. Shahid's wife recently shared a picture referring to her children Misha and Zain Kapoor. Take a look at Mira's story saying that this is how her life is now.

Mira Kapoor shares the 'story of her life'

Mira shared a meme where an infant is seen pulling the hair of his elder sister. The baby is seen smiling while the girl is seen crying in the picture. According to Mira Kapoor, her children Misha and Zain are often caught up in such fights. She wrote that this is the story of her life now. Take a look at how Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's kids behave at home.

Image source: Misha Kapoor's Instagram

A sneak peek into Misha Kapoor's Instagram

Mira shared a picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. In the picture, she is seen kissing him on his cheek. She wrote, "I like me better when I’m with you". She added, "Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it." She also shared a picture of herself working out. In the picture, she is seen holding herself in a plank position. She wrote that strong is the new thing. Take a look at Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's picture here.

She shared a picture of herself posing in a colourful saree. Mira Kapoor paired it with a navy blue sequin blouse. She left her long luscious hair open and wore blue chunky earrings with the saree. She wrote that saying Buratta isn't as easy as saying cheese while clicking pictures. She also took up the balance challenge on Instagram with husband Shahid. In the video, she instructed him how to put his arms behind his back. Unlike all other men, Shahid managed to balance himself. She wrote, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator." Take a look at Mira's posts on her Instagram.

Promo image source: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.