Mira Kapoor Shares Friendship Day Post For Her 'cheesies'; Fans Go All-hearts

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Mira Kapoor posted a heartfelt video clip on social media and shared it with all her fans. In her video, she depicted how she had a special group of friends that she is fond of and opened up about the importance of holding on to your special friends to her Insta family, as 'life was a bumpy ride'. Many of her fans were left in awe of her love for her friends and showered hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Mira Kapoor dedicates a video for her ‘cheesies’

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful piece of video clip in which she included glimpses of her best friends and revealed how she had a specific friend who was best for a specific situation. Stating further in the video, she revealed how one of her friends was ‘the one who knew everything about everyone and knows your family better than you’ while another one was ‘the one you facetime from the loo and who’s been there through all the drama with you.’ She further shared more of her friends’ glimpses and revealed how the other was ‘the one you’ve known since preschool’, ‘the responsible one that all moms love, so she covers for you when you break curfew’. Another one stated ‘the one who’s always MIA but somehow is still active on all group chats.’ To conclude, Mira Kapoor then depicted herself in the video and wrote, “happy friendship day cheesies’ ‘I need girls like you’, ’I love you guys’ and ‘masis to my babies and keeper of all secrets’.

In the caption, she wrote, “I need a girl like you! Every friend is special and each one comes with its own manual 😅 Find your tribe and hold on to them cause life’s a bumpy ride and your friends will always be there to take your picture while you’re a complete mess! (And then gram it before they help you!)” She then tagged her friends in her post with the tag ‘this is mine.’

Many of the fans took to Mira Kapoor’s Instagram post and dropped in words of praise for her. Some stated how she looked ‘amazing’ in the video while others expressed their amazement by showering hearts and fire emojis in the comments. Have a look at some of the reactions to Mira Kapoor’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

