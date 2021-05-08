Mira Kapoor Shares Funny Instagram Story About Shahid Kapoor's Habit

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor recently shared a story on her Instagram handle sharing her funny domestic problems with fans. The photo featured on her Instagram handle shows a pair of shoes lying, presumably out of place and far away from one another. A pair of dirty socks can also be seen thrown over one of the shoes.

Although Mira Kapoor did not tag him, the deed seems like it was Shahid Kapoor's doing and definitely did not receive any brownie points from the former. She shared the photo asking fans, "Are all men like this". Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram story below.

About Mira and Shahid Kapoor

It all began in March 2015, when Shahid Kapoor spoke about his marriage with Mira Rajput, in an interview. The actor has since then also revealed details about how their families met through the Dharmic religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and have two children together, a daughter named Misha, born in 2016 and a son, Zain, born in 2018.

The two have been inseparable ever since they tied the knot and often feature in interviews and talk shows together. The couple also often makes appearances on each other's Instagram handles. The couple recently shared a post with one another on the occasion of Holi, where the duo looked quite happy.

Mira shared the post with the caption, "Happy Holi! This time I got the real SK". Shahid, on the other hand, shared the same post with a simple "Happy Holi". Take a look at the post below.

About Mira Kapoor's Instagram and more

Mira Rajput has certainly made a mark on Instagram with her IGTV series which covers fashion, wellness, lifestyle etc. She is also the first Indian celebrity to have her own Amazon landing page which comes from her Instagram only series called, The India Edit.

Mira's sister and brother-in-law, Noor and Mohnish Wadhwani, recently started a COVID-19 relief fund-raiser. Mira also recently hosted a session on Instagram to explain how Breathe For India and the Billion Breath Movement will help raise funds, along with the NGO, Give India to increase the supply of oxygen cylinders and accelerate virus relief work. Take a look below.

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

