Mira Kapoor Shares 'Get Ready With Me' Video, Gives It A Hilarious Ending; Watch

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 2.8 million. From sharing glimpses of her daily chores to motivating people for a healthy lifestyle, the mother-of-two keeps her followers entertained and updated. She recently gave away a quick makeup tutorial to her fans via the photo-sharing platform with a GRWM (get ready with me) video. She also hilariously compared her quickness in makeup with making 'Maggie'.

Mira Rajput shares 'Get Ready With Me' video

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a quick makeup routine. In the video, the 26-year-old first did her eye makeup, she then blushed her cheeks, applied gloss and lipstick and in the end highlighted her eyebrows. She titled the video "A Minute to Makeup".

Mira also mentioned how she likes to go makeup-free and does not apply foundation even when she gets ready. She wrote, "On most days I like to go makeup free and when I do get dressed up (counting on my fingers) my makeup is usually minimal. I never wear foundation, and play up my eyes and keep the lips natural and nude - My hunt for the perfect nude is always on, because day or night that’s my go-to colour!" She further explained what she does in her make-up and wrote, "A pink pop for healthy cheeks and as for brows, it’s usually a comb through with a spoolie and barely there filling since I keep my brows thick." At last, Mira shared how she struggles with brushes when she goes for quick makeup and wrote, "So it pretty much takes me a minute to get it all done! I struggle with brushes, and my fingers get it done quicker."

Earlier this week, Mira Kapoor shared the three things she does every morning in a reel video. She shared she practise 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom every morning. The next thing she does is a bunch of posture correction exercises. She then drinks raising and saffron soaked water. At last, Mira shared she goes for her cup of coffee. In the caption, Mira also explained the reason behind her morning routine.

(IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)