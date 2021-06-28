Mira Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Daughter Misha Kapoor's Letter Writing Kit: Watch

Mira Kapoor keeps her fans and followers engaged by sharing new things that she tries at home. Shahid Kapoor's wife recently shared a glimpse of her daughter Misha Kapoor's letter writing kit. She shared the importance of writing letters to loved ones and also wrote the caption in a letter format.

Mira Kapoor on writing handwritten letters

In the video, Mira was seen picking a paper that had Misha's name over it. She then picked a pencil and enacted as if she was writing something. She then folded the sheet of paper and shoved it in an envelope. Mira further added adorable stamps and stickers while mentioning the details of the receiver. She combined the video with the song Strawberry Kisses by Olivia Herdt feat. Luv.ly. She wrote in her caption, "Letter writing is a dying art, and I doubt our kids even know what it means given how savvy they are with voice notes."

She further wrote that the romance of receiving a letter, and the butterflies of waiting for the letter to reach, is a feeling that is "incomparable to an instant *ting*". She added that the personalised letter writing set is complete with a folder, letterheads, assorted stickers, envelopes and a personalised set of pencils and finally a journal to write those letters that start with Dear Diary. She asked parents to motivate their children to write more handwritten letters like old days.

Earlier, Mira shared a photo of herself posing with her husband Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter. The trio wore sporty outfits. Mira mentioned that they made a dream team. They set up workout mats on the lawn which were visible in the photo.

She also shared a picture of her mum's birthday dinner spread. She mentioned that sit-down dinners are charming and intimate, but hold a certain sense of formality and restraint which a good old buffet meal happily does away with. She added, "And I think it’s also the cheekiness of hovering beside the food for seconds and thirds, as well as pockets of conversation and banter that you can dip into with the same ease." Shahid Kapoor's wife mentioned that they prepared Grilled Zucchini ribbons, Ottolenghi inspired Roasted Vegetables with a yoghurt sauce, Mac n Cheese, Roasted Tomato and Garlic Spaghetti, Garlic Buns and a Rainbow veg pizza for dinner.

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

