Mira Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her 'usual Morning Coffee' Time With Ishaan Khatter

Mira Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s bond is quite evident on social media as the duo frequently shares their fun time together. Mira Kapoor recently dropped in yet another glimpse of their quality time together on social media and even poked fun at his hair while posting his photo online.

Mira Kapoor’s ‘usual morning coffee’ with Ishaan Khatter

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the screenshot from her phone while she was connected with Ishaan Khatter through a video call. In the photo, Ishaan Khatter can be seen wearing a set of black sunglasses along with a snazzy black tee with a messy hairdo. Underneath the photo she shared in her Instagram stories, Mira Kapoor added how this was her ‘usual morning coffee’ with Ishaan Khatter and even referred to him as ‘Ishaun’.

In the next one, she posted another photo of Ishaan Khatter in his same look and poked fun at him by stating how it was a ‘good hair day’ for him.

A peek into Mira Kapoor's Instagram

As Mira Kapoor loves to cook, she recently posted a photo of four cookbooks and stated that she loved to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading. She then added that she normally glanced through a recipe and came up with her own version because often the ingredients were not locally available and also because she lacked the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. She then mentioned that these were the reasons why she turned away from baking a couple of years ago. Mira Kapoor then added that she had been a vegetarian all her life and stated how disappointed she was with the books available, and found it hard to make substitutions when they didn’t even exist. She then mentioned that these books she recently bought were absolute love as they spoke to the kind of cook she was.

She revealed that there were short flavourful recipes that put vegetables and good produce front and centre, diverse enough to have varied menus and appropriately simple to follow and be inventive with. She also stated that cooking was about having fun, connecting with oneself, and having shared memories around the table. She concluded her post by stating that the world was moving towards being more plant-based and it was not just about vegan cheese and meat substitutes, but about honouring each vegetable and fruit, enjoying it for its inherent flavour and having fun with it in spontaneous ways.

