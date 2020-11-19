Mira Kapoor Shares Gorgeous Selfie; Says, 'currently Freezing'

Actor Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a selfie. The 26-year-old said that she is currently freezing as she shared the picture. Fans showered a series of compliments for the diva. Read on to know more details about the story.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram post

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram today on November 19, 2020, as she shared a clear skin, glowing picture of hers. She is wearing a grey button-down shirt, with her hair tucked lightly, and in waves. Her caption for the post read, “*currently freezing*”. Fans have showered praises on Mira. Tave a look.

Mira’s scrumptious dinner spread

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram stories yesterday, on November 18, 2020, as she shared pictures of her family dinner. The dinner included homemade bread, pasta, and salad. She shared a series of four pictures, which included a Caprese Salad which she captioned, “My Kind of Caprese Salad” followed by ‘oven roasted garlic loaf, spaghetti Pomodoro with Feta and roasted veg.''

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram wish on Diwali

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were reunited after a long time on Diwali, as the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Jersey. The actor wore a black embroidered kurta, whereas Mira wore a black suit, with half her hair pulled back, dark kohl-rimmed eyes, and a red lip. She chose to go for a less makeup look. In her caption she wrote, “Grateful for family, small joys and being together. Happy Diwali”, followed by a red heart and a diya emoji.

On the work front

Mira has recently started her venture ‘The India Edit by Mira Kapoor’. She has conducted 2 episodes so far from the series. In her launch message for the venture, she wrote “Join me on The India Edit, as we explore Modern India through the millennial eye. I’ll take you through my conversations with the pathbreakers and caretakers of our Indian heritage who have taken India to the world’s stage, keeping its soul intact”.

