Mira Kapoor Shares Her Take On 'planning Kids' Summer' With A 'Modern Family' Twist

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared her take on planning summers for her kids, with a unique twist. She also asked her fans and followers about how many of them are planning their kids’ summer in the way she is. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Mira Kapoor shares her take on planning kids' summer

Taking to Instagram stories, Mira Kapoor shared her take on planning kids' summer with a Modern Family twist, referring to Julie Bowen’s character Claire Dunphy who was not so calm with her kids. She shared a still of Claire from the show and in her caption, she wrote, “How many of you are planning your kids’ summer like this” along with a laughing emoji. She added two polls that read, “Claire-mode on!” and “Mom take a chill pill.” Have a look at her post below.

Mira Kapoor shares her take on parenting duties

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are parents to two children, four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. In a recent live session, she shared her views on splitting parenting duties when a fan asked her about the same. Explaining the duties of Shahid as a parent, Mira said, "I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is that dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”

According to Mira, children need to have their equation with each parent and behave accordingly. She explained that what the kids might be sharing with a father might not be the same as they share with their mother and vice versa. She said, “They (her kids) enjoy doing different things with him and they enjoy doing different things with me.” She revealed that there have been times when she steps out of the house for work and Shahid takes care of the kids. She added, “that really helps with the bonding of the kids and their dad, and the kids and me, and we just get time to recharge.”

(IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM, A STILL FROM MODERN FAMILY)

