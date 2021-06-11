Mira Kapoor Shares How To Ace Every Colour Of The Rainbow With Your Wardrobe; Watch

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor recently posted a video on her Instagram handle and showed her fans that she can ace all the colours of the rainbow. The video was in sync with one of the recent trends of Instagram in which people dress in different coloured clothes according to a song.

In the video posted by Mira Kapoor, she can be seen in different outfits of different colours. Mira posted the video and in the caption, she thanked the creator of the video and wrote, “I could be every colour I like 🌈 Which one is your favourite?! Thanks, Anmol @mira_is_precious for putting this together ❤️🌹” In the video, for all the colours two of Mira’s photos have been made into a collage. Each collage has her in western and in ethnic attire. At the end of the song, there is also a photo of her with her husband Shahid from Holi. The song that plays in the background of the video is Colors by Stella Jang. This trend has been quite popular on Instagram for some time now.

Mira Kapoor’s fans seem to love this post as they showered her with compliments and love. One of the fans wrote, “So cool!! You rock every colour!” Another fan wrote, “And you can pull off every colour 😍🔥” One of the fans complimented her fashion sense and wrote, “Love all of your fashion choices.” And another fan wrote, “ you can create your own rainbow everyday..”

More from Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram is full of posts from her personal life and with her husband Shahid Kapoor. She often posts photos of him or with him on special occasions as well as just for fun. Recently, Mira gave a glimpse of her lockdown days with Shahid as she shared a video of the two playing Carrom and called Shahid a pro. She wrote, “Queen & Cover 🤙🏻with the pro @shahidkapoor”.

She also tagged her brother-in-law Ishaan Khattar and her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem. On Shahid’s birthday, Mira posted a photo of the two where she can be seen kissing his cheek and she wrote, “I like me better when I’m with you 💋Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it.

I love you baby.”

IMAGE COURTESY: MIRA KAPOOR/INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.