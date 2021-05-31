Mira Kapoor Shares 'not-a-khichdi' Gujarati Thali Cooked By Mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is very active on social media and often shares photos and videos of interesting activities she does at home. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo of Gujrati Thali prepared by mother-in-law Supriya Pathak. Mira also made a hilarious reference to the popular television show Khichdi on her Instagram story.

Mira Kapoor shares photos of a Gujarati meal prepared by Supriya Pathak

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo of a meal prepared by Shahid Kapoor’s stepmother Supriya Pathak. Along with the photos, Mira wrote, “not a Khichdi by Hansa. Saras Gujju Thali, Supriya Ben.” Mira was making a reference to Supriya’s character Hansa Parekh in the popular television show Khichdi. Have a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram story below.

Mira Kapoor's social media presence

Mira Kapoor is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share photos of few cooking books that she recommended to all her fans. Mira Kapoor also expressed that she loves to cook and the four books have been really helpful to her.

She wrote a paragraph in the caption and said, “I love to cook.And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading. Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That’s why I turned away from baking couple of years ago. Being a vegetarian all my life, I was always disappointed with the books available, and found it hard to make substitutions when they didn’t even exist. Here are 4 books I have recently bought and absolutely love, because they speak to the kind of cook I am.''

''Short flavourful recipes that put vegetables and good produce front and centre, diverse enough to have varied menus and appropriately simple to follow and be inventive with. For me cooking is about having fun, connecting with oneself, and having shared memories around the table. The world is moving towards being more plant-based and it’s not just about vegan cheese and meat substitutes, but about honouring each vegetable and fruit, enjoying it for its inherent flavour and having fun with it in spontaneous ways. I love each book for its own reasons but I’ll save that for another post! This post better not be like a recipe I skim through!” Take a look at her post below.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

