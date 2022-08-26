Mira Kapoor Shares UNSEEN Pic With Shahid Kapoor From Her Pregnancy Days; '6 Years Ago..'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most admired celebrities on social media. Although the latter is not a part of the showbiz industry, she enjoys a massive fan base on her social media handle and often shares exciting posts with her Insta Fam.

From sharing cute pictures of her children to giving fans a sneak peek into some hilarious moments with husband Shahid Kapoor, the star wife's social media timeline is full of interesting posts. Recently, continuing with the streak, Mira Kapoor headed to her social media handle and shared a throwback pic with Shahid Kapoor from the former's pregnancy days.

Mira Kapoor shares a throwback pic from her pregnancy days

On Thursday, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture reminiscing the days of her pregnancy with Misha. In the photo, Mira is seen sitting on a sofa with her hand placed on her baby bump, while Shahid is seen lying on Mira's lap and making some goofy expressions. Mira could be seen donning a pink Kurti whereas, the Jersey actor sported a grey vest. Sharing the photo, Mira Kapoor wrote in the caption, "6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already?

And then the best thing ever"

Here, take a look at the post:

The moment fans saw the post, they jumped into the comments section and dropped sweet comments for the couple. One of the users wrote, "Loved this picture and his reaction too" and another wrote, "This is so cute." While the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput dance with each other

Earlier on 18 August, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself and Shahid Kapoor. In the video, Mira is seen donning a yellow ethnic suit, while Shahid sported a formal look. The Kabir Singh actor and his wife are seen dancing their hearts out at the latter’s parent's marriage anniversary. Sharing the video, Mira penned a heartfelt caption that read, "I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji) Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram (flower emoji) You guys make us believe in everlasting love (red heart emoji)."

Here, take a look at the post:

IMAGE: Instagram/Mira.Rajput