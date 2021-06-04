Mira Kapoor Stuns In Maroon In Latest Photoshoot, Fans Call Her 'red Riding Hood'

Mira Kapoor recently shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot on social media. On June 3, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing sideways with an intense expression on her face. As seen in Mira Kapoor's Instagram post, she stunned in a maroon satin outfit. Sharing the photoshoot image on social media, Mira Kapoor said, "Looking at the bright side".

Mira Kapoor shares a still from her latest photoshoot

As seen in Mira Kapoor's Instagram post, she posed sideways, sitting on a blue striped chair. The blogger wore a jumpsuit ensemble. The top's sleeves were chic and quirky. Here, Shahid Kapoor's wife sported a diamond bracelet and a pair of silver earrings. For glam, Mira Kapoor opted for nude makeup look and wore a light maroon lip colour. She kept her hair open and sported a mid parted hairdo. As mentioned in Mira Kapoor's Instagram post, she posed for the clothing brand, APZ.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Mira Kapoor were quick to comment on the blogger's post. One of the users wrote, "😍 so kicked to see this", while another user called her, "Red riding hood". A fan commented, "I can only look at you, cause you are the brightest site for me" on Mira Kapoor's photo. Another fan account added, "You look Gorgeous and Beautiful! My Lady in Red! 🌹❤❤". Take a look at some more fans' reactions to Mira Kapoor's photo.

Mira Kapoor's latest

As mentioned in Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram post, the blogger shared that she loves cooking. Posting pics of her four favourite cooking books, Mira said, "I love to cook. And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading". She further shared, "Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That’s why I turned away from baking couple of years ago".

Talking about her love for cooking, Mira Kapoor said, "For me cooking is about having fun, connecting with oneself, and having shared memories around the table."

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.