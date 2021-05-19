Mira Kapoor Suggests Cook Books For Fans; Shares Why She Turned Away From Baking

Social media influencer and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, recently took to her Instagram handle to talk about her love for cooking. Kapoor's recent Instagram post also talked about why she "turned away from baking". The actress in the recent post also posted a picture of four different cookbooks for fans who can refer to them while preparing something.

Mira Kapoor's cooking advice

Mira shared the post with the long caption which she started with, "I love to cook. And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading". She then went on to talk about why she she gave up baking, "Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That’s why I turned away from baking couple of years ago".

Kapoor then talked about how she was disappointed with the cookbooks she always had since she was a vegetarian and had to "make substitutions when they didn’t even exist". She also mentioned the four cookbooks she shared along with the post adding, "Here are 4 books I have recently bought and absolutely love, because they speak to the kind of cook I am. Short flavourful recipes that put vegetables and good produce front and centre, diverse enough to have varied menus and appropriately simple to follow and be inventive with".

Mira then explained what cooking means to her and how the world is more accepting of vegetarianism and veganism today saying, "For me cooking is about having fun, connecting with oneself, and having shared memories around the table. The world is moving towards being more plant-based and it’s not just about vegan cheese and meat substitutes, but about honouring each vegetable and fruit, enjoying it for its inherent flavour and having fun with it in spontaneous ways".

Mira Kapoor further talked about how she loved all the books she suggested for different reasons saying, "I love each book for its own reasons but I’ll save that for another post!". Kapoor then wrote down the names of the books which were, "1) Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi 2) Fresh India by Meera Sodha 3) Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi 4) The Complete Vegan Cookbook by Chloe Coscarelli". Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Image - Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.