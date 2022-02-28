Mira Kapoor Takes On Fun Instagram Quiz Challenge With 'Rajput Sisters'; Watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. Mira's Instagram is a visual treat for all her fans and followers as the celeb wife actively posts some interesting videos and pictures. Earlier, Mira attended a wedding in Harayana and dropped some stunning pictures donned in a Saree that managed to win several hearts.

The 27-year-old gave fans a sneak peek into the family wedding with several pictures and videos. Recently, the star wife shared a video where she is seen taking on a fun Instagram quiz challenge 'how well do we know each other' along with her sisters.

Mira Kapoor takes on the fun Instagram quiz challenge

On February 28, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an interesting video. In the video, the celeb wife is seen taking the fun Instagram quiz challenge along with her sisters Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani and Priya Rajput Tulshan. All the three sisters were donned in Sarees and traditional jewellery. In the challenge, the voiceover asks several questions to sisters and they point fingers at each other for the answers.

In the video, both her sisters confirmed that Mira is the one to ‘spend the most' amount of money. Then the voiceover asks ‘who is most likely to get arrested first?’ yet again both the sisters point fingers at Mira. Then there was a question which says ‘who was better in school?’ and it was revealed that Mira was the one who did better than the rest of them in school. Sharing the video, Mira captioned the post as "Get to know the Rajput sisters! #sistersquad #reelsindia #sistersister#sisterlove #questionschallenge."

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the fans wrote "All sisters looking so good 😇😇💓" another wrote "Too cute!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" while the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor