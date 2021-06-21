Mira Kapoor Urges People To Take Up Yoga, Writes 'you Don't Need To Be A Yogi To Do Yoga'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor keeps her social media account buzzing with pictures from her getaways, sharing photos with her children, or just giving major outfit inspiration to her fans and followers. The star wife took to her Instagram handle recently and posted a reel on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Mira shared her journey with yoga and also urged others to give it a try.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram post on International Yoga Day

Mira Kapoor took to her social media handle earlier today and shared a video, where she could be seen performing various yoga asanas. June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day and to mark the occasion, the star wife wrote, "You don’t need to be a Yogi to do Yoga! Bring your mat and some motivation and let’s get flowing ❤️". In the reel, Kapoor is seen performing yoga outdoors and has also added some insights from her journey with yoga, including the fact that she felt the need to deepen her yoga practice after her kids were born, which is when she felt the need to be strong from within. Other than that, she mentioned a few motivational quotes as well like it's never too late to start and yoga recharges the body, using the body to heal the body.

Netizens react to Mira Kapoor's video

Mira Kapoor has a following of 2.6 million people on the social networking site and her latest reel garnered close to 16k likes within less than an hour. Fans and followers of the star wife were amazed at her ability and also added that they were inspired by her to start yoga. While one comment read, "You’re doing it so wonderfully 😍🔥", another one stated, "Wow .. I get inspired by you for Doing yoga more seriously now 🧘‍♀️".

More about International Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The idea of an International Day of Yoga was first proposed by the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was stated that yoga is not just a form of exercise but that it also helps in changing the lifestyle, creating consciousness, and be one with ourselves.

