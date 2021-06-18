Mira Kapoor Wishes Her "graceful, Selfless" Mom On Her B'day; Says She Is "her Everything"

Mira Kapoor recently dropped in a beautiful photo of herself with her mother on social media and wished her on her birthday. She also added a heartfelt note for her mother and added that she was her everything and even referred to her as the light of their eyes. Several celebrity artists and fans took to Mira Kapoor’s Instagram handle and dropped in cute birthday wishes for her mother.

Mira Kapoor’s birthday wish for her mother

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo for all her fans in which she can be seen hugging her mother from behind. In the photo, she can be seen posing for the camera with a cute smile while her mother can be seen sitting and wearing a blue and white saree with a blissful smile on her face.

In the caption, Mira Kapoor stated that her mother was her everything and even added “Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do”. She then dropped in a heart symbol next to it and further stated that her mother was ‘Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling’. She then wished her a happy birthday, revealed how much she loved her and called her the light of their lives.

There were numerous fans who send lovely wishes to Mira Kapoor’s mother on her birthday. Many of them complimented her on how beautiful her mother looked in the photo while many others praised her on how cute her smile was. Some of them also stated that their mother shared her birthday with Mira Kapoor’s mother. Even Shahid Kapoor's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter took to Mira Kapoor’s Instagram post and referred to her mother as ‘Super Nani’. Other celebrity artists also added sweet birthday wishes for her in the comment section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mira Kapoor’s latest Instagram post.







IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Mira Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her mother’s birthday cake in her Instagram stories. The cake was loaded with numerous flowers with a 'World’s Best Nani’ cake topper. She also stated that it was the yummiest blueberry cheesecake she ever had and that it was eggless.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

