Mira Kapoor's 'babies' Make Salad Treat For Her; She Says 'must Have Done Something Right'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to Instagram on late Thursday, May 21, 2021, to share a picture of a treat she received from her kids Misha and Zain. Mira’s adorable babies went on to prepare a salad for her. Along with this picture, Mira also penned a note revealing details about the same.

Mira Kapoor's 'babies' make a salad treat for her

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira Kapoor shared a photo of a small bowl of salad that consisted of cucumber and carrot. In the picture, one can notice the kids holding the bowl with their little hands. Along with the picture, she wrote, "My babies made me a salad and fed me” along with a red heart emoji. She added, “I must have done something right". By the looks of the caption, seems like Mira was quite elated with the sweet gesture. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Apart from the post, the social media star recently shared her passion for cooking on her Instagram account. She also included a photo of four other cookbooks in the post for people to use as a reference while cooking. Citing the four cookbooks she said, "Here are four books I recently purchased and adore because they speak to the type of cook I am. Short, flavorful recipes that prioritise veggies and healthy produce, are broad enough to accommodate a variety of diets, and are appropriately straightforward to follow and experiment with.''

Mira Kapoor further talked about how she loved all the books she suggested for different reasons saying, "I love each book for its own reasons but I’ll save that for another post!". Kapoor then wrote down the names of the books which were, "1) Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi 2) Fresh India by Meera Sodha 3) Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi 4) The Complete Vegan Cookbook by Chloe Coscarelli". Take a look at the post below.

Mira and Shahid are both known for sharing photos of their family life on Instagram. Mira had previously uploaded a photo of herself and Shahid riding bikes with helmets on their heads. Shahid was seen adjusting Mira's helmet in the photo, and Mira ridiculed him by calling him "ACP Shadyuman". Take a look at the post below.

