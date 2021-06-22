Mira Kapoor's 'dream Team' Has Hubby Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Mira Kapoor has more than two million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She has recently posted a photo with her dream team. It has her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. The trio is seen in a scenic location with a big tree in the background. Mira is wearing a sporty outfit as she placed her hand on hubby Shahid's shoulder who donned brown shorts with a white sleeveless t-shirt. He is also holding a cap in his hand as he wore specs. Ishaan Khatter is seen in a sleeveless grey t-shirt over black shorts with his hand in pockets. The young star also had black sunglasses on him. Mira Kapoor captioned the picture as 'dream team' with a punch emoticon. Take a look at her Instagram post.

Mira Kapoor's picture with her 'dream team'

Mira Kapoor's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left red heart, fire, and hearty eye emoticons in the comment section. Some even praised the trio and the photo. Check out a few reactions to Mira's post.

Mira Kapoor has time and again shared photos with her husband Shahid Kapoor. Netizens have adored the couple and have praised them together. Take a look at some of their pictures posted by Mira on her Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married at a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

IMAGE: MIRA.KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.