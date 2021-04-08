Mira Kapoor's Fans Pit Hilarious Things Against Shahid On Her "This Or That" Insta Session

Mira Kapoor recently held a This or That session on Instagram where fans were allowed to ask her to choose between two things. She received a bunch of hilarious response from fans who seemed eager to know more about the celebrity. The media personality was also pitted against her husband Shahid Kapoor for a bunch of questions where fans sought to know what she would choose between him or another item or object.

As the session began, one of the first questions she received about Shahid Kapoor was from fans who asked her about her thoughts on Tommy Singh or Kabir Singh. Since both characters were played by Shahid, fans were curious to know what the wife of the actor would select. Jovially, she added that she would select Kabir Singh as that character at least loved someone else as opposed to Tommy who was quite self-centred.

Fans then asked her about Shahid after a while and quizzed her about her favourite look of the actor. They were curious to know whether Mira Kapoor preferred Shahid with a beard or without a beard. To everyone’s surprise, the wife answered saying that she liked her husband’s 3-day stubble look. The actor often posts several pictures showing off his beard and often fans have praised him for it. However, as per the reply, Mira Kapoor revealed that she likes Shahid's stubble more than the beard or the clean-shaven look.

Fans then dived into personal questions and asked Mira Kapoor about who is better at gifts. They asked her if her husband or she is better at gifts to which she said that it was her. She mentioned that she is easier to buy gifts for and thus she feels she is better at gifts as compared to her husband. Later, fans asked if she prefers a fit or a fat husband. They also asked her the following since the couple is dedicated to fitness. However, Mira Kapoor responded saying that Shahid had her at her bumps and thus she feels she can deal with a belly. Finally, a fan asked her if she preferred Shahid as a BFF or as a husband to which the wife responded saying that she lucked out when she married him as she got a 2 for 1 offer.

SOURCE: Mira Kapoor Instagram

