Mira Kapoor's Fitness Regime Includes Starting Day With 1,500 Skips! Read More

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram is full of interesting content that would state how she loves eating and exercising the right way. She recently posted a picture on her social media handle and gave her fans a glimpse of her fitness routine. As Mira Kapoor’s fitness photos and videos are a hit among her fans, let’s have a look at her latest photo on how she began her day.

Mira Kapoor’s fitness regime

Image Source- Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared this picture in which she clicked a picture of her and husband, Shahid Kapoor’s skipping rope kept on a car. She mentioned in the picture how they began their day with 1500 skips. As Mira Kapoor’s fitness tips are always welcomed by the netizens, Let’s have a look at other Mira Kapoor’s photos and videos in which she illustrated the importance of fitness in life along with healthy diets to follow.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram

In one of her episodes on Yoga, Wellness and busy body, Mira Kapoor talked about Yoga and how practising it in our daily routine could be helpful for everyone. While talking about it, she mentioned how Yoga was born 5000 years ago in India and it has never been more aspirational, more trendy and more marketable than it was today.

Mira added how between being a spiritual practice and a fitness routine, it has carved out a place for itself that would sit squarely in the world of Wellness. She also stated how Yoga nourishes mind, body and soul and how it goes beyond the boundaries of culture and country and is a go-to for the most widely found creature on this planet called the busy body. She then invited all her fans to watch her episode where she also invited a Yoga expert. All her fans applauded her on doing a great job by making people aware of Yoga and its benefits overall.

Also Read Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, & Others Enter Forbes’ List Of Asia’s 100 Digital Stars List

Also Read Shahid Kapoor's Actions After Return Doesn't Please Mira; She Calls It 'long Distance'

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram also has a bunch of her pictures of workout. She posted this picture a while ago in which she can be seen lying in the gym. She got clicked in an inverted position while she was relaxing after her workout session. She can be seen wearing a comfortable black top with grey shorts and posted in the caption on how she trusts her bestie to catch her at her best. Many of her fans loved her lazy look in the gym and commented on how cute she looked. They even praised the fact that her skin was glowing brightly.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor Wraps Up 'Jersey' Shooting Amid COVID Crisis; Calls It 'a Short Of Miracle'

Also Read Mira Kapoor Takes A Cheeky Dig At The Restrictions On The Number Of Guests In Weddings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.