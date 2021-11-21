Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, shares a good bond with her mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem. The mother-of-two often shares pictures and videos with her mother-in-law on her social media handle. She recently gave a hilarious twist to the 2020 viral track Rasode Me Kaun Tha while sharing an adorable selfie with Azeem.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput shared a selfie with her mother-in-law. In the picture, Mira wore a pink printed salwar suit and went for some light makeup. On the other hand, Azeem donned a green ethnic ensemble. The duo accessorised their look with pearl earrings as they smiled at the camera for the picture. Sharing the photo, Mira Rajput hinted that neither she nor does Azeem like to cook. She wrote, "Rasode mein kaun tha? You can bet neither of us." She further shared her favourite beverage and wrote, "Azeem's Bring on the chai and chikki." Several fans were thrilled to see the duo's strong bond and blessed them for the same.

Mira Rajput's new 'Parampara' series

Mira Rajput has been sharing some photos in her 'Parampara' series in the past few days. She recently caught the attention of her followers as she posted a photo with Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, Mira donned an orange dress while Shahid Kapoor looked uber cool in his t-shirt, jacket and pants. As Mira rested her head on Shahid's shoulder, Shahid shared a cheerful smile. The photo's caption read, "Shall we frame this in life-size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool?"

Mira Rajput often shares photos and videos of her family. Earlier this year, she posted a video of Neliima Azeem scolding Shahid Kapoor for using his phone. In the video, Azeem told Shahid, "You didn't hear it in context na Sasha because you guys have been on the phone, you don't hear anything in context." Azeem scolded Shahid for not hearing what she was saying. In the end, Ishaan Khatter also gave a glimpse of himself as he was the one recording the video. Mira Rajput captioned the video as, "Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep."

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor