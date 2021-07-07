Mira Rajput Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary With Shahid Kapoor; Shares Adorable Photo

Love is in the air for the young Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as they celebrated the sixth year of their happy married life together. Not shying away from flaunting their married life online, the actor's wife took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture of the couple with a sweet caption dedicated to her husband. Check out Mira's doting post for Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor anniversary

The Kabir Singh actor married Mira Rajput in 2015 and has two kids together named Misha and Zain Kapoor. The actor's young wife took to her Instagram to share a picture of the couple cozying up while Shahid planted a peck on Mira's cheeks. Calling Shahid the love of her life, Mira wished her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary by writing, 'I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life ❤️✨'.

Netizens' reaction to Mira Rajput's post

Friends and fans alike were quick to congratulate the couple on reaching a milestone in their married life. Many fans believed that the young couple complimented each other well and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Pic Credit: Mira Rajput IG

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's modern-day romance

An arranged marriage turned into a whirlwind romance, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's wedding was nothing short of an Indian fairytale romance. The actor met his young wife while shooting for his movie Udta Punjab and believed that he failed to impress his father-in-law due to sporting his haggard avatar from the movie to meet him for the first time. According to the reports from She The People, Shahid's first reaction to meeting Mira was that she was too young. However, then 21-year-old Mira put forward only one condition to marry the Bollywood heartthrob.

Quite a peculiar request, Mira asked the actor to have uncoloured hair at the wedding ceremony. The couple soon tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in the attendance of many notable artists from the industry. Since going strong in their relationship, Mira has proven to be solid support throughout the actor's successes and failures in the industry. Due to her active posting on social media, the 26-year-old has amassed a following of her own over the years.

IMAGE- SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.