Mira Rajput Celebrates Misha's Birthday In 'technicolour' Style; Shares Decor, Food Deets

Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput seems to be in a celebratory mood since last week as they marked their daughter Misha Kapoor's birthday. Now the couple is gearing up for their second child, son Zain's birthday this week. On Wednesday, Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from Misha's birthday decor and how she planned it. Take a look.

Mira Rajput gives a sneak-peek into Misha's birthday decor

This year, the celebrity mom, Mira Rajput opted for a rainbow-themed birthday party for her beloved daughter, Misha. The pictures posted by Rajput featured bright colours, customised name lights that read 'Misha,' rainbow plates, napkins, multi-tiered rainbow cake, and other decor items. Sharing the same, Rajput penned a long caption explaining how she prepared for the rainbow-themed Misha's fifth birthday bash.

Rajput wrote, "Life in Technicolour. This year M’s birthday was all about the rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest! I reduced the decor fuzz and switched it with fun lights instead that were easier to handle and use in many ways (and later too). I picked up a fresh set of theme-specific rainbow plates and napkins for cake and stuck to the bamboo ones for party grub. And I found a super convenient website that delivers very well priced theme-specific party supplies including straws, sandwich toppers, the backdrop, paper lanterns and colour coordinated balloons," she added.

The 26-year-old continued, "We had popcorn from the popcorn containers leftover from last year and the rest of the snacks laid out for kids to dig in mix-n-match crockery. My mom made her signature sandwich house: how many of you had them at your birthdays in the 90s? I always lay out the table before the party itself so there’s less madness later. I love this table cover and the crockery from this set (not used here) is equally lovely. The rainbow fringe, rainbow wrapping and a devilishly convenient balloon machine, ofcourse the alphabet lights brought it all together (and I’ve ordered an extra Z & N so we can make a Zain out of the Misha 😋) along with the most fun prizes and party favours."

"Dog & the bone, Lemon spoon race and treasure hunt for all ages was too much fun. I think the adults enjoyed it a lot more than the kids. The cake was DIVINE. Vanilla cake with chocolate mousse filling instead of buttercream on a custom order. I’d love to know how you all are celebrating kiddie birthdays cause I am ready to retire and I have another one in 4 days!" Rajput concluded.

(IMAGE CREDITS: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM)