Mira Rajput Celebrates 'Self-care Saturdays', Shares Five Habits For Glowing Skin

Mira Rajput, the self-proclaimed influencer and the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, often gives her skincare and fashion tips to her 2.7 million followers on social media. The 26-year-old swears for a healthy lifestyle and promotes Yoga and good eating habits with her day-to-day posts. Mira recently shared some tips for glowing skin in the most hilarious manner, which is both interesting and inspiring. The mother of two children also talked about how people often make mistakes and forget to follow what they actually need to do to get that perfect glowing skin.

Mira Rajput shares five habits she follows for a radiant skin

Mira Rajput often celebrates "Skincare Saturdays" to give away tips for her healthy lifestyle. She recently shared five tips for her glowing skin in a video that looks fun. The caption reads, "Glowing skin: What you 'think' you need // What you REALLY need. Good skin asks for good habits. But they’re often not what we think they are." Rajput opted for an Instagram filter named 'Pillow Face' in the Instagram Reel which she divides into two segments. First, what people think are the steps for glowing skin. She then gave away some tips and wrote, "Kuch Nahi (nothing). I drink lots of water. Hydration you know. Sugar scrub for plump lips. Haldi (turmeric) shots. Eat lots of berries. Antioxidants and Don't forget SPF!"

Mira, who's often seen inspiring fans with such quick advice, then appeared in the second segment of the reel with absolutely no makeup on. She told her followers what they actually need to do for their skin to glow. "What you really need to do for glowing skin,' she mentioned along with five tips- "Ayurvedic Diet: Dosha specific, seasonal, avoid iced drinks & raw food, wash your face (and mask) - Underrated and over complicated. Keep it simple. And be consistent before bed. Glaze with a night cream."

She further wrote, "Tune in to your body: good skin developed inside out. Follow its signals. Look out for toxins overload by following acne face mapping". Not just this, the diva stressed the importance of using SPF on a regular basis to protect the skin from the striking rays of the sun. At last, she asked her followers to stay happy, meditate, and introspect as part of her fifth tip. She wrote, "Be happy. Meditate. Introspect. Course Correct. Keep it real".

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

